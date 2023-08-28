Jonathan Moyo commends the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for demonstrating its “independence and professionalism”

SELF-EXILED former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has commended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for demonstrating its “independence and professionalism” despite being condemned by several observer missions which witnessed Zimbabwe’s August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

In a statement yesterday, Moyo also applauded Zec for addressing some of the concerns raised by the opposition parties and individuals.

“If there’s one positive thing to be said about this election, like no other is that, Zec was not only responsive to an array of public concerns, but it was also seen to be responsive to the point of being a robust and effective first respondent in a court challenge in which a group of registered voters in Bulawayo sought to have the High Court nullify and set aside the nomination of 12 CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) and other parliamentary candidates on allegations that their nomination had been filed late after the Nomination Court had closed,” he said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He said Zec did its best under very difficult and unprecedented conditions.

“History shall record that the best opposition to that application on behalf of the nomination of CCC candidates came from Zec.

“If Zec had not done that, the 12 CCC candidates who are today incoming members of Parliament would have had a different. . . Today they truly owe a debt of gratitude to Zec which stood by and with them as part of its constitutional obligation,” he said.

Moyo described Zec’s operations as having been very transparent.

“It is also true that Zec stood by and with voters who were affected by the delayed opening of polling stations and the unavailability of ballot papers at some polling stations at the start of polling on election day.

“What was notable, significant and commendable in the final analysis is that, unlike in the past, this time Zec owned up, took responsibility forits omissions and commissions; and produced requisite solutions,” he said.

However, the Southern African Development Community observer mission and other organisations accused Zec of not being independent and favouring the ruling Zanu-PF party. newsday