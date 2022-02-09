JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono reprimanded for taking pictures in court while awaiting a ruling on charges of incitement to commit violence.

- ZIMBABWE WAR VETS CHILDREN vets affiliated to Zanu PF accuse the United States (US) Embassy in Harare of using civic society organisations and opposition parties to spread its ‘neo-colonial agenda’ in the Zimbabwe.
- HYENAS in Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, killing livestock and wreaking havoc
- SOUTH Africa's Health Dept concerned by influx of Zimbabweans in Musina and Vhembe districts for treatment, especially maternity services in SA.
- THOUSANDS of cancer patients stranded as Parirenyatwa Hospital's 3radiotherapy machines broke down, 18 days ago
- FIVE Zimbabweans acquitted for illegally panning for gold in Francistown, Botswana, but jailed 1 yr for border jumping
JOURNALIST and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono was yesterday reprimanded by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje after he shot pictures in court while awaiting a ruling in a case where he is facing charges of incitement to commit violence.
Chin’ono was in court for a ruling on his application challenging postponement of his case due to slow progress by the State in verifying his Twitter account where he posted the alleged incitement messages. He apologised to the magistrate for taking pictures in court claiming that he did not know that it was not allowed.
Chin’ono has challenged the State to drop the charges or put him to trial. He argued that the High Court once cleared him of the same charges.
The matter was postponed to February 23. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe