- COMMAND HEALTH:President Mnangagwa has appointed RTD Gen VP Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Childcare with immediate effect.
- 'OFFENCE-DRIVING WHILE BLACK'- UK COPS STOP BLACK PLAYER for driving posh car
- ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu who had said, "Hashtags come and go, but ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) endures beyond the trending. Actually, we are the trend-setter. Above all, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in the heart of ZANU PF's existence. This will remain beyond the trending."
- BEITBRIDGE Border Post closed yesterday after 5 Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees, tested positive for COVID-19
- MNANGAGWA'S NEPHEW, ZANU PF Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa tests Covid-19 positive
JULIUS MALEMA, SOUTH AFRICA’S OPPOSITION ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTER’S LEADER calls for the closure of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa until Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime upholds human rights
follow South Africa’s former Public Protector and founder of The Thuma Foundation Advocate Thuli Madonsela sentiments saying the Zimbabwean government needs to be called to account for the recent arrests of activists following anti-corruption protests in the country last week.
Malema said, “We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans.” Malema said on Monday evening. Sibusiso Ngwenya