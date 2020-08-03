JULIUS MALEMA, SOUTH AFRICA’S OPPOSITION ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTER’S LEADER calls for the closure of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa until Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime upholds human rights.

follow South Africa’s former Public Protector and founder of The Thuma Foundation Advocate Thuli Madonsela sentiments saying the Zimbabwean government needs to be called to account for the recent arrests of activists following anti-corruption protests in the country last week.

Malema said, “We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans.” Malema said on Monday evening. Sibusiso Ngwenya