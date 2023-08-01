JULIUS MALEMA urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in Africa in solidarity with Putin.

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged prime ministers from the BRICS nations not to attend the upcoming summit in South Africa in solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Malema was addressing a packed FNB Stadium as the party celebrated its 10th anniversary in extravagant style, filling up the 95,000 seater stadium to full capacity on Saturday.In his address, Malema said what South Africa did to Putin was a “serious humiliation of a sitting president”, and BRICS members heads of state should stand in solidarity with Putin and also stay away from attending BRICS summit in South Africa next month.”South Africa’s foreign policy and its sovereignty has been undermined by NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] forces and the USA,” Malema said.The extravagance of the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations was on full display. Malema addressed the crowd before he was elevated on a rising podium while red fireworks, balloons and glitter guns were shot into the air while thousands of supporters roared in excitement.In his roaring speech, Malema also told the EFF rally that South Africa was in financial crisis and the EFF was the only an organisation that could rescue this country.”I invite you to join me as we march to the future full of hope. I am going to need sunglasses because the future is so bright,” he said.He told supporters that when the party took over government, they would offer free education, fight corruption and lock up corrupt ANC leaders.”When we take over as the EFF, all of you who are unemployed and you don’t have your results, because you owe fees, you must know, we are going to cancel all your debt and give you your results free of charge. We want a child from a shack to go to the best of the best university. We will work with Cuba to establish quality primary health care. Byo24