- JUNTA NONSENSE VP MOHADI WHO served as Deputy Minister of Local Government, then Minister of Home Affairs from August 2002 , Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans in 2017, formerly Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office from 2015 to 2017 and recently said, Zimbabwe will, for a long time, remain under military rule because civilians had no capacity to enforce stability, has encouraged brainwashed gullible Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support the local economy and make the country an investment destination of choice, grow and transform the lives of ordinary citizens and help attain upper-middle-income economy status by 2030....RUBBISH!
- Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has attributed yesterday's court victory to God.
- THE LATE GENIUS "GINIMBI" KADUNGURE'S' posh US$500 000 Rolls-Royce Wraith was not insured, police have said.
- Zim, Comoros Islands, Bots and eSwatini had been kicked out of the disqualified from Total Under-17 Cup of Nations for fielding over-age players or age cheating.
- SIX TELEVISION STATIONS , INCLUDING ZIMPAPERS Television Network (ZTN, Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications trading as Ke Yona TV and Channel Dzimbahwe trading as Channel D , have been awarded free to air licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ),
