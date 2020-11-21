JUNTA NONSENSE VP MOHADI WHO served as Deputy Minister of Local Government, then Minister of Home Affairs from August 2002 , Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans in 2017, formerly Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office from 2015 to 2017 and recently said, Zimbabwe will, for a long time, remain under military rule because civilians had no capacity to enforce stability, has encouraged brainwashed gullible Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support the local economy and make the country an investment destination of choice, grow and transform the lives of ordinary citizens and help attain upper-middle-income economy status by 2030….RUBBISH! Sibusiso Ngwenya