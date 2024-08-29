Justice Wadyajena’s impounded luxury vehicles and haulage trucks returned

Justice Wadyajena’s impounded luxurious vehicles and haulage trucks returned.

The High Court ordered the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the Prosecutor General (PG) to execute the judgement passed ordering the release of his assets. The Courts recently ordered the release of the assets but the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) delayed saying they were still investigating the matter.

Wadyajena, a strong ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fighting for the release of his assets though his arrest was viewed by many as political.

His case was thrown out after the state failed to find evidence linking the flamboyant businessman to the allegations.

According to the Writ of Judgement, the High Court ordered both Zacc and PG to execute the judgement of Wadyajena’s assets release. “The applicants are granted leave to execute the judgment HH 165/24 granted in case number HCH 4400/23 pending the determination of appeal numbers SC 250/24 and SC 254/24. “The first and second respondents pay costs of the application jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved,” read the judgement.

Zacc confiscated the property alleging they were ill-gotten wealth before the court removed Wadyajena from remand for lack of evidence.

He was arrested together with former Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) officials, Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, who were released by the court.

They were facing fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5 million.

Through a warrant of search and seizure in terms of Section 49(b) ARWS 50(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07], Zacc confiscated some of Wadyajena’s property which included the 23 haulage trucks, a Lamborghini (SUV) vehicle and BMW X6M vehicle.

ZACC and NPA have been dragging feet to release the luxury vehicles and the 23 haulage trucks citing flimsy conditions.

Source – Byo24.