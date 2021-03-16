KARIBA VILLAGERS urged to use pungent/ irritants, garlic, ginger, chili, herbs and bees to ward off elephants in human settlements or fields.

Some animal conservation organisations are encouraging the planting of garlic, ginger, chili and other herbs which can be used as an irritant for elephants.

Villagers living in wildlife areas or their boundaries such as Gache Gache, Nyamakate, Makande, Siakobvu in Kariba have been called upon to use concoctions and bees to prevent elephants from venturing into homesteads and fields.

Use of pungent or irritant concoctions have been found to help in wading off elephants in human settlements or fields.

Elephants have destroyed several homesteads and crops in areas such as Gache Gache, leaving communities vulnerable to hunger.

Nyaminyami Rural District Council Ward 2 Councillor Kudzanayi Makanyaire said elephants had become a menace in his area, affecting the growing of crops. herald