KAROI ACCIDENT-5 die in Magunje CAG bus head on crash with Mazda van

KAROI ACCIDENT-5 die in Magunje CAG bus head on crash with a mazda van

Five people have died, three of them on the spot, in a head-on collision involving a Magunje-bound CAG bus and a Mazda pick-up truck along the Karoi-Binga Highway this afternoon.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred in the Marongora area in Magunje district.

In a statement, police said three people died on the spot while two others died on admission to Karoi District Hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident along the Karoi-Binga Road today (04/01/24) at around 1300 hours when a CAG bus, which was travelling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B22 going the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board.

“Three people from the Mazda pick-up truck died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and ten others were severely injured.”

The accident comes shortly after a bloody Christmas holiday which claimed 87 lives in 1 194 road accidents recorded between December 15 and 26, 2023.

Source – newsday