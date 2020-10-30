KHUPE FURTHER DISEMPOWERS MDC ALLIANCE led by Nelson Chamisa.

The Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T yesterday removed Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele from the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday announced that Molokele had been removed and replaced by Lindiwe Maphosa, who crossed over to the MDC-T.



Maphosa came into Parliament in 2018 through a proportional representation (PR) seat under the MDC Alliance party list.

The other replacements that were made to chairmanship of committees were, however, of MPs that were recalled from Parliament recently.

In his announcement, Mudenda said: “The MDC-T has nominated the following to be chairpersons of committees; Southerton MP Peter Moyo will take over from former Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende as chairperson of the Information Communication Technology Portfolio Committee. Yvonne Musarurwa (MDC-T) is now the new chairperson of the Environment Portfolio Committee and will replace former PR MP Concillia Chinanzvavana (MDC Alliance). Molokele will be replaced by Maphosa.”

Some of the recalled committee chairpersons like Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda (former chairperson of the Media and Information Portfolio Committee, Hwende, Molokele and Chinanzvavana were very vocal in the committees. – newsday