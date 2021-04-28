‘Killer’ Peter Dube is on the run after shooting four people, killing two in Gweru



Employees of Gweru based businessman- wanted by the police for allegedly shooting four people resulting in the death of two of the victims last Friday- are removing vehicles from his car sale in the Central Business District.

Peter Dube’s car company- Mixed Blend Car Sale in Gweru- is one of the few car sales in the City of Progress that has been stocked with top of the range vehicles.

Vehicles being removed from Mixed Blend Care Sales owned by Peter Dube who is on the run

A few vehicles were left when the Chronicle news crew visited the car sale that is situated at corner Seventh Street and Lobengula Avenue.

The Chronicle witnessed Dube’s employees, who appeared to be in a hurry to move the vehicles to an unknown destination, looking over their shoulders like they were expecting some people to come and stop them.

One of the employees said they had received information from someone in Harare for them to move the vehicles.

“We were asked to move the vehicles to a safer location. That’s all I can say. About what kind of a person Dube was or is, that I cannot tell you because we don’t know each other. So, if you may excuse us, we have a job to do,” said one of the employees.

Police are appealing to members of the public that might have information leading to the arrest of Dube (35) who is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his second wife’s alleged lover, Mr Shelton Chinhango, also a car dealer based in Kwekwe and Ms Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30).

He also allegedly shot and injured his second wife, Ms Nyasha Nharingo (31) and her sister Ms Nyaradzo (34).

Nyaradzo’s 16-year-old daughter, who witnessed the horrific incident said she and her cousin, a toddler, who is Dube’s son with Nyasha, survived death by a whisker after he attempted to fire the gun at them only to be refrained by Ms Mudungwe.

Dube allegedly committed the ruthless crime as his first wife watched in horror.

The shooting at Bensam Flats in the early hours of Friday has been the talk of the City of Progress.

Vehicles being removed from Mixed Blend Care Sales owned by Peter Dube who is on the run

At the same time, tenants at Bensam Flats told this publication that Ms Nyasha’s family has allegedly been kicked out of the flat.

Ms Nyasha is admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital where her condition is said to be stable as she is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is recuperating in a female surgical ward.

Her sister was supposed to be operated on last night to remove a bullet lodged in her head.

“The landlord came last night and ordered that the family of Nyasha out. He was in no nonsense mood. Nyasha remember was planning to vacate the flat which Peter Dube was renting for her. We don’t know where they went but it was bad,” said a fellow tenant on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile Ms Mudungwe is supposed to be buried at Senga cemetery in Gweru this morning according to the family spokesperson Mr Percy Dzuka.

“We are expecting Gamu’s body today from Bulawayo where it had been taken for post-mortem. After which we will take it to Nyaradzo for burial preparations tomorrow (today) at Senga cemetery,” he said. chronicle Photo-heraldP

