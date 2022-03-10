‘KUDA TAGWIREI IN US$85 million Mbudzi flyover grand tgeft ‘Chin’ono says

‘KUDA TAGWIREI in US$85 million Mbudzi flyover grand theft’ Chin’ono says

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has accused Fossil Contracting of overcharging the government in the bill for the Mbudzi interchange flyover project.

The company which has been linked to fuel tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, fronted by Obey Chimuka, is said to have charged the government US$85 million when the actually cost was US$42 million.

Said Chin’ono, “I have just spoken to the South African engineers who designed the Mbudzi roundabout. They told me that its real cost is US$42 million max, not the US$85 million being paid to Tagwirei. Below is the real plan which they sent to me. They said US$85 million was grand THEFT!”

Fossil Contracting which specialises in civil works, contract mining, road construction, earth works, building, structural works and plant hire, shares the Mbudzi interchange flyover cake in a consortium called TEFOMA.

TEFOMA consortium consists of Tensor Construction, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Holdings.

Mbudzi roundabout is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads that feed traffic from western Chitungwiza and many old and new suburbs into Harare city centre as well as the heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

Source Byo24