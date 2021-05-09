- Seh Calaz insults the late Ndebele king, HRH King Lobengula and the whole of the Ndebele nation.
- CHIYANGWA IN SOUTHLEA PARK COMMUNITY SCHOOL wrangle over privatisation.
- India recorded over 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24hours, on Saturday in one of the world’s worst outbreaks, overall toll 238,270 taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million – second only to the US.
- AFTER hurtling towards Earth In uncontrolled reentry, a Chinese rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere and landed in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.
- Labour's Sadiq Khan has won a second term 55.2% of the popular vote, as London's mayor, after a run-off with Conservative rival Shaun Bailey when neither managed to secure a majority in the first round of voting.
Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won a second term 55.2% of the popular vote, as London’s mayor, after a run-off with Conservative rival Shaun Bailey when neither managed to secure a majority in the first round of voting.
Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won a second term 55.2% of the popular vote, as London’s mayor, after a run-off with Conservative rival Shaun Bailey when neither managed to secure a majority in the first round of voting. BBC