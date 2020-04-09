LESSONS FOR AFRICA’S LEADERS AND THE PEOPLE REGARDING FIRST WORLD-case in Point British PM, Johnson coronavirus hospitalisation in the London St Thomas Hospital ICU

LESSONS FOR AFRICA’S LEADERS AND THE PEOPLE REGARDING FIRST WORLD-case in Point British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson coronavirus hospitalisation in the London St Thomas Hospital ICU

1. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty. #Leadership

2. Boris continued to discharge his duty from his self-isolation at home. #Commitment

3. When he deteriorated in health and he couldn’t work longer, the British Foreign Secretary (Dominic Raab) stepped in for him. #Structure

4. The Prime Minister was not taken abroad for treatment unlike the majority of African leaders, if they simply sneeze, cough or have an itch. #System

5. Boris Johnson is being treated at St Thomas Hospital , six minutes or 1,5 miles away from Downing street in London. #Patriotism.

6. St Thomas hospital is a public hospital where the public can walk in and be treated. #Equality.

7. British media gives the world constant updates about Boris Johnson health. #Transperency!

8. Opposition parties are also wish him well because he has shown great leadership. #CountryFirst

9. When Boris was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas hospital, the matter wasn’t shrouded in secrecy. #Accountability.

In the First World: Leadership is not about the leader but about the people who give the leaders , a mandate to be in charge, through casting votes in free, fair, transparent elections, an area which Africans need to understand fully. It is clear, the Prime Minister and the ruling party have confidence in the National Health Care Service (NHS) infrastructure, staff and resources.

This is clearly demonstrated by the level of global information dissemination on the coronavirus health issue affecting the whole globe, the British Prime Minister. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as Service Delivery in health care, voting, human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. source-online

