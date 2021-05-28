LESSONS have been suspended at the Roman-Catholic Church-run Bondolfi Teachers College in Masvingo in lockdown after , 94 covid cases were recorded among students, bringing the number of active cases in Masvingo to 96, following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the institution. LESSONS have been suspended at the Roman-Catholic Church-run Bondolfi Teachers College

On Wednesday, 94 cases were recorded among students, bringing the number of active cases in Masvingo to 96, provincial COVID-19 taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said.

The initial number of cases detected at the institution was 18 on Tuesday, but the figure rose following further tests. Statistics for tests carried out yesterday were not availed by the time of going to print.

Irimayi said no students and staff were allowed to leave the institution as tests were being conducted, while no visitors were allowed. “Lessons have been suspended as health officials conduct tests on both students and staff. They are all in mandatory quarantine now as the institution gets fumigated,” Irimayisaid. newsday