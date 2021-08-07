Lieutenant General David Sigauke now the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with effect from 30 July 2021.







Lt Gen Sigauke replaces the late Lt Gen Edzai Chimonyo who died last month. As part of the reassignments within the top ranks of the army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Matatu was promoted by the President to Major General.

A third promotion came with the retirement of Brigadier General Sydney Bhebhe who moves to the retired list as a Major General. Before his promotion Lt Gen Sigauke was Chief of Staff general staff, the number two post in the army.

His promotion has seen a general reassignment of senior army officers. Major General Kasirai Tazira moves from Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) headquarters, where he was Inspector General, to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff general staff.

From left, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, new Army Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Emmanuel Matatu, newly promoted Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General David Sigauke and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda pose for a picture at Defence House in Harare yesterday.

In turn Maj Gen Paul Chima moves from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General while Maj Gen Matatu moves from the Zimbabwe National Defence University to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff administration staff.

Maj Gen Hlanganani Dube remains at Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff quartermaster.

Conferring the new insignia of rank to the three promoted general officers, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said their promotion was an acknowledgement of the generals’ loyalty, hard work and diligence. She urged the generals to continue demonstrating high levels of professionalism which earned them the recognition.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President and Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for promoting these three general officers to the next higher rank,” she said.

To the new ZNA Commander, Lt-Gen Sigauke, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the appointment was challenging and came with many expectations from superiors.

“As leader of the ZNA, you will be expected to rally soldiers in implementing Government programmes such as the NDS 1. You will also have responsibility to look after the welfare of the forces inculcating discipline and loyalty as well as capacitating them to adequately defend the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the promotion of Maj Gen Matatu was well deserved and would add value to the ZDF in the capacity he would serve. She said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces acknowledged Maj Gen Bhebhe’s immense contribution during his long active service.

“Be reminded that the organisation will call upon you to render service, from time to time, tapping on your wealth of experience.

“It is my sincere hope that these three promotions inspire others as this is a reflection that the organisation rewards hardwork,” she said.

Lt-Gen Sigauke thanked President Mnangagwa for the recognition given to the three generals which he said was a show of confidence and trust. He promised that the work left by the late commander Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo would be continued.

“As I take over, I will ensure the vision is brought to fruition. We promise to serve Zimbabwe and ensure its people and territorial integrity are safeguarded at all costs,” he said.- newsday





