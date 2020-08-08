- 150 YEARS AGO DURING THE COLONISATION ERA, the farm masters would leave their spare pairs of specs on a rock and tell the natives, 'Im sailing back to England for 6 months but my eyes sitting on that rock in the field will be watching you 24/7.
- UNITED NATIONS SAYS IT IS FOLLOWING THE ZIMBABWE CRISIS WITH CONCERN, urging Harare to respect human rights amid pressure for the matter to be tabled at the global meeting.
- ZANU PF CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE OUSTER OF PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, openly demanding an extraordinary Congress to recall Mnangagwa and rectify the leadership crisis.
- Lockdown reintroduced in Preston after a rise in Covid-19 , half among people aged 30 or younger.
- U.S SANCTIONS MNANGAGWA'S ADVISOR, ZIMBABWE'S ‘Queen Bee’ , Kuda Tagwirei , for alleged corruption it said has derailed the nation’s economic development.
