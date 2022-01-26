LONG DISTANCE KOMBI TAXI DRIVER (Malayitsha) claims to be father to MRP president’s child.

MTHWAKAZI REPUBLIC Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo must be a very bitter man after a malayitsha claimed on Facebook that he is the biological father of one of the militant politician’s children.

Lovemore Marvo Ncube posted a number of pictures of himself, Moyo’s wife and the daughter he claims is his on Facebook.

On one post he wrote: “Ngumama ka#*%#$ (name of child removed) uthi linjani.”

On another post with a photo grid he confessed his love for mother and daughter: “Daughter and mum, love you guys.”

He was not done yet as he bragged: “Family bonds. It’s all about family”

Ncube also posted a picture of Moyo’s wife with the caption “True love. Ngiyamthanda lo.”

Ncube blocked this reporter when contacted for a comment.

It is believed that Moyo didn’t suspect that his wife had ever cheated on him and thought that all the children were his until he came across Ncube’s Facebook post.

Sources close to Moyo say he has not taken any action against his wife as he likes chasing ladies and his wife has busted him a few times.

The two have decided to deal with the issue in private.

When contacted for comment, Moyo refused to share his thoughts.

“Since when have I been interviewed by B-Metro? Go back to your sources and ask them to tell you the whole story.

Never play on my phone again,” he said.

Efforts to reach Moyo’s wife were abortive as someone claiming to be her bodyguard answered the phone.

“The information is too personal though, is the story going to be published or not?” he asked.

Source – B-Metro