LOOK AT BOLTON, where most people in hospital with Covid were eligible for a jab but had not had one -Health secretary Mr Hancock

Ministers will step up calls for people to book a Covid vaccination as soon as they are offered one, amid increasing concern about the Indian variant.

The health secretary said anyone who was unsure should look at Bolton, where most people in hospital with Covid were eligible for a jab but had not had one.

Matt Hancock said 86 local councils had five or more cases of the variant that is thought to be more transmissible.

It comes as lockdowns eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.

Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, challenged the suggestion that her constituents had refused the vaccine, blaming poor organisation instead.

More than 36.7m people have had their first vaccine dose in the UK and more than 20.2m have had their second.

The NHS website for booking a vaccination is now open to those aged 36 and over.

Why is the UK taking a risk with the Indian variant?New vaccine hub opens as variant concern continuesWhy is the India variant causing concern in the UK?Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that surge testing was taking place in Bolton, while the government was “keeping a very close eye” on the football match at Old Trafford in Manchester later – where 10,000 fans are expected to gather.

He said the more people who are vaccinated, “the greater the collective immunity that we have as a population”.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons on Monday that there had been 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant across the UK, saying it was now the dominant strain in Bolton and neighbouring Blackburn and Darwen, in Lancashire, and was rising in all age groups.

He said most people in hospital in those areas had been eligible for a vaccine but had chosen not to have it – and urged anyone not sure whether to get jabbed to “look at what’s happening in Bolton”.

