GOROMONZI – National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president, Lovemore Madhuku told his supporters to vote out Zanu PF and it’s leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they have failed to deliver their promises.

Speaking during a star rally held in ward 15 Goromonzi North Constituency, Madhuku said Zimbabweans are suffering at the hands of Mnangagwa and the ruling elite for the past 43 years, which must be booted out come August 23 general elections.

“Goromonzi residents should vote for ANC council candidate, Agnes Dube and seek a government that cherishes prosperity and constitunalism and also remember to vote for Madhuku who will be amongst the 11 presidential candidates on the ballot paper on 23 August.

There would be Mnangagwa and 10 others but don’t vote for them.

“If you need this country to be ruled effectively, people should vote Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF out of power as they have failed to deliver their promises,” he said.

The NCA leader said Zanu PF political rallies have been reduced as platforms to showcase resources and further expose President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration.

“Zanu pf rallies are just platforms to showcase state resources and further expose Mnangagwa who has been in power for 43 years doing nothing while people are struggling to get basic heath care,” said Madhuku.

Madhuku urged the Goromonzi electorate to vote NCA aspiring councillor Agnes Dube in upcoming polls and remove Zanu PF and Mnangagwa’s regime, which has not succeeded in improving Zimbabwe’s economic situation.

He also reiterated the need to rejig the 2013 national Constitution, which he said was a compromise document agreed between late former president Robert Mugabe and the then opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Madhuku has contested the 2018 Presidential against his erstwhile benefactor Mnangagwa, who has gifted him with a vehicle, among other trinkets, for his role in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) platform.

POLAD is a grouping of 2018 presidential aspirants established at the behest of Mnangagwa couched as a political negotiating platform.

Despite his unwavering determination to land the presidency, he fared dismally in past plebiscites, while NCA candidates have failed the scrap even a single local authority or a parliamentary seat.

Madhuku’s participation in elections is largely viewed by detractors as a sideshow to give credence of a supposed democratic society.

