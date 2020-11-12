LUCY LETBY, A PEDIATRIC ‘NURSE in the UK, was arrested in connection with a series of 8 baby deaths at the medical facility’.

LUCY LETBY, A PEDIATRIC NURSE AT THE COUNTESS OF CHESTER HOSPITAL in the United Kingdom, was arrested in both 2018 and 2019 in connection with a series of deaths at the medical facility. On Tuesday, Letby was taken into custody a third time in connection with the string of deaths in the hospital’s neo-natal unit. Letby is expected to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.”The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital,” read a Tuesday statement from the Cheshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes of the Cheshire Police said Wednesday that the parents of the babies “have been kept fully updated on this latest development and they are continuing to be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.” Hughes added that “no set timescales” have been placed on the information.

“We acknowledge the new and significant development in this case, which is of serious concern to the Trust,” said the Countess of Chester Hospital in a statement sent to Newsweek on Wednesday. “We are fully supportive and respectful of the judicial processes and as such will not be making any further comments at this stage. Our thoughts continue to be with all the families involved.”

The crimes Letby is accused of allegedly occurred between June 2015 and June 2016. At that time, the hospital was experiencing a higher than normal percentage of deaths in its neo-natal unit. According to the Daily Mail, the hospital launched an internal investigation at the time after a number of premature babies suffered heart and lung failure. After collapsing, the babies were difficult to resuscitate and had unexplainable marks on their legs and arms.

Letby had been instrumental in a hospital fundraiser which raised more than $4 million to build an expansion of a new neo-natal unit. Construction of the ward was completed in August. According to The Sun, Letby said in an interview that she hoped the new unit would “provide a greater degree of privacy and space.” msn