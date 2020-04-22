MADAGASCAR PRESIDENT, ANDRY RAJOELIN,CLAIMS. tea or herbal medication called COVID-Organics prevents and cures the deadly Coronavirus.

MADAGASCAR PRESIDENT, ANDRY RAJOELIN, A CLAIMS. tea or herbal medication called COVID-Organics developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA). prevents and cures the deadly Coronavirus.

“Rajoelina told delegates who came to the launch that, “Tests have been carried out and two people have now been cured by this brew.”

IMRA said COVID-Organics will be used as prophylaxis, that is for prevention, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative treatment.

Madagascar . which has 121 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and 39 recoveries, is an island country in the Indian Ocean, composed of the island of Madagascar and several smaller islands in the Indian Ocean approximately 400 kilometres (250 miles) off the coast of East Africa and also a part of the continent of Africa. Byo24