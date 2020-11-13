





MAKORE, (56) ARRESTED OVER ritual murder of nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Jnr), and receiving the boy’s head and arms.Recent police investigations into the boy’s ritual murder revealed that an 11-year-old boy from Nyamutumbu Village was paid US$5 to lure Tapiwa Makore (Jnr) from his parents’ garden to his uncle’s homestead.

The uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), allegedly gave the boy US$5 plus a T-shirt for the role he played, before warning him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The boy handed over the money to his mother who kept the secret. The uncle, together with his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba are in remand prison pending the murder trial. Police investigations have revealed that the 11-year-old was sent by both Makore (Snr) and Shamba to lure Tapiwa.

The boy later revealed what allegedly happened to his mother who told him not to tell anyone.

The mother is said to have used the money to buy chicken. The boy will testify as a witness in the murder trial.






