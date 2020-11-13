- HARARE'S MAIN WATER SOURCE, Lake Chivero Is one of the 10 most polluted lakes in the world, and the majority of residents in Zimbabwe’s major urban areas are drinking sewage-contaminated water due to poor management systems by local authorities,
- ACCRA. — GHANA'S FORMER PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings died in the capital yesterday morning.
- FALSE declarations of paraffin, Jet A1, bulk cooking oil or soya oil to evade paying import duty-9 fuel tankers impounded
- MILLIONS of Zimbabweans face a health catastrophe due to a shambolic management of sewer systems by urban local authorities .
MAKORE, (56) ARRESTED OVER ritual murder of nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Jnr), and receiving the boy’s head and arms.Recent police investigations into the boy’s ritual murder revealed that an 11-year-old boy from Nyamutumbu Village was paid US$5 to lure Tapiwa Makore (Jnr) from his parents’ garden to his uncle’s homestead.
The uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), allegedly gave the boy US$5 plus a T-shirt for the role he played, before warning him against disclosing the matter to anyone.
The boy handed over the money to his mother who kept the secret. The uncle, together with his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba are in remand prison pending the murder trial. Police investigations have revealed that the 11-year-old was sent by both Makore (Snr) and Shamba to lure Tapiwa.
The boy later revealed what allegedly happened to his mother who told him not to tell anyone.
The mother is said to have used the money to buy chicken. The boy will testify as a witness in the murder trial. herald