MALAWI CONSTITUTIONAL COURT NULLIFIES 2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS and orders a re-election to be done in less than 150 days

The Malawi defence force has placed a heavy security around Lilongwe High Court, where constitutional court judges decided to annul May 2019’s controversial presidential vote. Five Constitutional judges at Lilongwe High Court, decided to annul May 2019 ’s controversial presidential vote , citing “widespread, systematic and grave” irregularities including significant use of correction fluid among other ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities to alter the election outcome among other ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities

The court ordered that a new vote must be held within 150 days, adding that it hoped the ruling would not “destroy the nation”.Two leading opposition candidates had challenged the narrow election victory of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that irregularities irregularities including significant use of correction fluid to alter the outcome.affected over 1.4 million of the total 5.1 million votes cast.

The vote had placed Peter Mutharikwa a second term but this sparked widespread protests across Malawi. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 293,007 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 293,007 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,615 likes24,657 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,803https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4

photo-bbc-The challenge was brought by Lazarus Chakwera (left) and Saulos Chilima (centre) against President Peter Mutharika (right)