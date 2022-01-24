- MALAWI PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA has dissolved the entire cabinet on charges of corruption.
- NELSON CHAMISA announces new party name CCC (CITIZENS COALITION for CHANGE).
- BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT ROCH KABORE detained at military camp - by mutinying soldiers, four security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday
- BRITISH MAN FILES FOR maintenance against Zimbabwe man
- PRODUCTIVE ESIDAKENI FARM WORKERS JOBLESS as Zanu Pf Sec for Admin, Obert Mpofu defies High Court.
A new cabinet will be announced by the president in the next two days.