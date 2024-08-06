Julius Malema calls on Zimbabwean youths to ‘rise’ against President Mnangagwa

South African opposition leader Julius Malema on Monday called on young Zimbabweans to “rise against the tyranny” of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, arguing that only they can stop the Zanu-PF leader from extending his rule beyond constitutional limits.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader claimed Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who led a military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe in 2017, was severely weakened and had no capacity to stop the 81-year-old’s reported quest for a third term.

Mnangagwa has “nothing to offer at all”, Malema said.

“The Zimbabwean youths must rise because that nonsense will never come to an end as long as there is no unity of purpose against the tyranny, against the suppression of political wishes of Zimbabweans,” Malema said while delivering a lecture at Rhodes University on Security and Good Governance in Africa.

South Africa, the Pan-African Parliament, the African Union and SADC “have to have a political will to speak for the people of Zimbabwe,” he added.

“When it comes from us, it will have more weight than when it comes from Europe. Why? Because we are brothers and sisters, they will know it’s friendly fire,” he explained.

He was critical of African leaders for “failing Zimbabwe” by being over friendly to its leaders even as they deny political space to rivals and steal elections.

“When you ask what is the resolution, no-one has taken a resolution. We need a clear resolution from SADC which gives clear timelines that by this time this should have happened. Otherwise Mnangagwa is going to come back and he has nothing to offer at all,” Malema said.

“Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him. Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them.”

Malema said his call to action among Zimbabwean youths included the large Zimbabwean diaspora in South Africa.

“Go and fight from there,” he said. “It’s high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you’re also doing something.”

Mnangagwa will assume the rotating SADC chairmanship during a summit in Harare on August 17, which comes amid diplomatic tensions with Zambia and the stubborn stain of a disputed election exactly a year ago.

In the run-up to the summit, Mnangagwa has rounded up over 100 political dissidents accusing them of planning protests against his rule during the visit of regional leaders.

Mnangagwa is on his second and final term as president, but his supporters have launched a campaign to scrap the two-term limit imposed by the constitution. He insists he has no such ambitions.

His justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told The Daily News on Tuesday: “If the majority of the people are of the opinion that we need to extend President Mnangagwa’s term, then the law can always be amended to suit the people’s wishes. That is what democracy is all about.”

Source – newsday