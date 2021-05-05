- MALIAN WOMAN (25) GIVES BIRTH TO 9 BABIES AFTER ONLY EXPECTING 7 babies.
- CONTROVERSIAL MNANGAGWA ZANU PF Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority. from at least 65 Senators who included Zanu-PF
- ZULU QUEEN MANTFOMBI DLAMINI 65 DIED A MONTH after becoming regent until a permanent successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died a month ago, was named The Zulu royal family in South Africa announced the death of its monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at the end of April 2021 just a month after she became regent.
- MA'AT ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION LEADER NEFERKARE NEMBAWARE mocks MDC factions for barren politics saying his party has all the credentials to dislodge MDC as the country's main opposition.
- SECESSIONIST political party Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) has dissolved its leadership and appointed a taskforce to oversee its elective congress
A MALIAN woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday – two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb – joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.
The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth
“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement.
Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the siblings. All were delivered by caesarean section.
Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term. – Reuters