MAN shot dead by police who had discovered the body of another man and a seriously injured child in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes at a block of flats

.

Police were called to a “serious disturbance” in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, at 09:40 BST on Saturday.

They found a man in his 30s, who was later confirmed dead, and the boy.

A man in his 20s was also at the property and a Taser was deployed before shots were fired, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

Police said first aid was given and ambulance crews treated the man they had shot, but he was later pronounced dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received a referral from TVP and its investigation was “at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time”.

‘Absolutely tragic’Police said the young boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The next of kin of both of the dead men have been notified, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “What has happened can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.”

A cordon put in place on Saturday on Denmead in Two Mile Ash has been extended while investigations continue.

Police officers will be stationed at the home for a number of days. A police presence remained at the scene on SundayNeighbour Tracey Sherman, 54, described the area as “quiet” and said “nothing normally happens”.

“This is so, so sad, and I know everyone will be shocked that such a tragic thing has happened on our doorstep,” she said.

“I didn’t really know the couple who were living there, I think they’d only moved in a few months ago but I saw them walking their baby in a pram.

“They were only in their 20s I think. It’s so tragic.”

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said his wife “heard a loud bang like a gunshot and a man screaming”.

Hannah King, 38, who also lives nearby, spoke of being woken on Saturday morning by a “loud noise, like a small explosion”.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force. BBC