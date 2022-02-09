Marondera boy (14) ‘murdered by a suspected commercial sex worker’ (17) for refusing to pay US$5 for her sexual services.

- ZIMBABWE WAR VETS CHILDREN vets affiliated to Zanu PF accuse the United States (US) Embassy in Harare of using civic society organisations and opposition parties to spread its ‘neo-colonial agenda’ in the Zimbabwe.
- HYENAS in Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, killing livestock and wreaking havoc
- SOUTH Africa's Health Dept concerned by influx of Zimbabweans in Musina and Vhembe districts for treatment, especially maternity services in SA.
- THOUSANDS of cancer patients stranded as Parirenyatwa Hospital's 3radiotherapy machines broke down, 18 days ago
- FIVE Zimbabweans acquitted for illegally panning for gold in Francistown, Botswana, but jailed 1 yr for border jumping
Nyameni, Marondera boy (14) allegedly murdered by a suspected commercial sex worker (17) for refusing to pay US$5 for her sexual services.
Tavonga Jeche was found dead in his parents’ bedroom on February 5, around 4 pm with his hands tied from the back while his legs were bound by a white shirt.
Police have since arrested the woman popularly known as Wasu in her circles in connection with the murder. Allegations are that Jeche hired the woman on February 4 for the night and the two proceeded to the deceased’s home.It is alleged that Jeche’s mother had gone to a church gathering out of Marondera.
Reports suggest that after refusing to pay for the services, Jeche then pushed the woman outside in an attempt to get rid of her.
It is reported that the hooker then grabbed an iron bar outside, broke the door to gain entry back into the house. She then hit the boy in the head, legs and on the back, resulting in his death. Source – The Herald