Married Hancock, 42, apologises after pictures emerged of him kissing a close aide married Coladangelo: both have three children each in their marriages .



Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking coronavirus rules after pictures emerged of him kissing a close aide.

The health secretary admitted he breached social distancing rules following The Sun’s overnight story showing photographs of him kissing Gina Coladangelo, a close friend who is a taxpayer-funded adviser to his department.

The security camera pictures were reportedly taken on 6 May, when indoor meetings with people from a different household were not allowed.

He said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.”

Watch: Matt Hancock accused of affair with adviser to his department Labour said Hancock’s position has become “hopelessly untenable” and called on Boris Johnson to sack him.

However, Downing Street said the prime minister has “accepted” Hancock’s apology “and considers the matter closed”. Asked if the PM has “full confidence” in him, a spokesman replied: “Yes.”

In his statement, Hancock had suggested he would resist calls to resign as he said: “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Hancock, 42, has been married for 15 years to wife Martha, and the pair have three children. Coladangelo, 43, is also married with three children.

Coladangelo was given her role as non-executive director at the Department of Health last September, with a salary believed to be at least £15,000 a year and having scrutiny over its running.

Labour had earlier said the government needs to answer whether Hancock had broken any rules or there had been “conflicts of interest” in the appointment of his closest adviser. Downing Street insisted “the appointment followed all the correct procedures.”

However, Hancock’s admission of breaking social distancing rules could be more damaging to his authority as health secretary. BBC, SKY