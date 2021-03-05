MARRY MUBAIWA’S lawyer Mtetwa, says Mubaiwa cannot stand trial today because of ill-health.

VP CHIWENGA’S EX WIFE MARRY MUBAIWA’S lawyer Mtetwa, Mubaiwa says Mubaiwa cannot stand trial today because of ill-health.

Mubaiwa is set be tried today on allegations of assaulting a family maid, Delight Munyoro sometime in 2019 has told the court that she is unfit to stand trial.

Through her lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa told the court that she was not ready to stand trial today because of ill-health.

Mubaiwa told Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa that she was taking heavy medication and was not mentally fit to comprehend court proceedings.

She, therefore, sought for postponement of her matter to another date when she gets fit.

The State led by Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa opposed to the application for postponement.

They indicated that witnesses have been attending court for a long time and there was no proof to show that Mubaiwa could not comprehend court proceedings.

Ms Mtetwa then requested adjournment of the to afford them time to call Mubaiwa’s doctor to testify on her condition in the next court session herald