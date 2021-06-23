- Mashonaland West Police ban machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers over sharp increase in murder, rape, armed robbery, and assult cases
- 'A WHITE British Police officer fired an electric stun gun for 33 seconds and kicked the late Black ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head as he lay on the ground'.
- Two South African soldiers arrested for smuggling 12 boxes of cigarettes worth R160 000 from Zimbabwe using an army vehicle to transport the consignment .
- COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases
- Chiyangwa and his two accomplices stole an excavator at Chiyangwa's Lions den plot in Shamva from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.
POLICE in Mashonaland West province have issued prohibition orders on any traditional weapons that may cause public disorder or breach of peace, in line with Section Two (Four) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.
In separate prohibition orders, officer commanding police Makonde district, Chief Superintendent Elliot Magomo and Chegutu district officer commanding, Chief Superintendent Godfrey Muzvondiwa, said the move was necessitated by a wanton increase in the use of such weapons, resulting in death or injury of several people.
The weapons include machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers and have been blamed for the prevalence and sharp increase in murder, armed robbery, assult and rape cases.
“Some areas have been declared no-go areas by these unruly elements and communities are now living in fear of crime as a result of the threat posed by these marauding criminals,” said Chief Superintendent Muzvondiwa.- Herald