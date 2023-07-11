MASVINGO GUTU in massive endorsement for Zanu PF

PHOTO-Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, flanked by party officials, bids farewell to thousands of Zanu PF supporters who attended the ruling party’s rally at Chingai Secondary School in Gutu yesterday

July 11

Zimbabaweans should vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party whose economic development policies are now bearing fruit under the Second Republic.

VP Chiwenga said this when he addressed a hugely subscribed rally at Chingai Secondary School in Gutu East Constituency yesterday.

He said some liberation war stalwarts hailed from Gutu District whose people should continue defending the revolution by voting for the ruling party.

The rally was meant to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party’s candidates ahead of harmonised elections slated for August 23.

The rally largely drew crowds from Gutu East Constituency where the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate is Cde Benjamin Ganyiwa. Party supporters from the neighbouring Gutu Central and Gutu West constituencies also attended.

VP Chiwenga said Gutu was a district with rich political history with some of its sons and daughters, among them late national heroes Cde Simon Muzenda, General Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe, late national hero Cde Josiah Tungamirai and others playing a huge role in the liberation of the country.

These luminaries, said VP Chiwenga, sacrificed their lives with some dying on the war front as they pushed the selfless cause of Zimbabwe’s self-determination and economic development for the benefit of the masses.

“We can never talk about the gallant fight for Zimbabwe’s freedom and not mention Gutu,” said VP Chiwenga. “Gutu gave the struggle stalwarts who fought relentlessly and tirelessly for our independence. Herald.