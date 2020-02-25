Matabeleland Liberation Organisation leader Paul Siwela says Zim gvt must pay USD$100 billion to of Matabeleland people for plundering the resources of the region.

Matabeleland Liberation Organisation leader Paul Siwela says the government of Zimbabwe must pay an amount of USD$100 billion to the people of Matabeleland for plundering the resources of the region.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday Siwela said:



For the benefit of all, the following Demands were presented to the Zimbabwe government in October 2015 and still stands.



Little wonder you find the government of Zimbabwe is today trying to appease the Matebeles, hoping the above demands can be forgotten or changed. That would not happen.



For the record, the Demands will never be forgotten or changed and shall stand until they have been met in full.



1.0 Restoration of Matebeleland State as at 3 November 1893



1.1 Reparations equivalent to One hundred billion United States Dollars for genocide and gross abuse of Matebeles, stealing and plundering of Matebele resources.



Siwela’s statement comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledge to compensate victims of Gukurahundi Genocide and to assisted them rebury their dead relatives.

May people from Matabeleland and Midlands has called for an official government apology before any reburial can be done.

Gukurahundi claimed more that 20 000 people during the period of 1983 to 1987. Byo24News

