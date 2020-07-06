- A SENIOR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Bulawayo, manager died on Sunday after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
- A POLICE OFFICER , Constable Cosmas Kwangwari, based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck which had six passengers on board and was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.ble
- NELSON CHAMISA THE MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT, has promised to block Zimbabwe's 2023 national elections if necessary political and electoral reforms are not implemented.
- VICE PRESIDENT MOHADI SAYS, 'We got our independence from Britain, but the white man never gave us Black Natives, knowledge on how to run our economy,'... Interesting!
MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Twitter that, “I watched Nelson Chamisa’s rally yesterday on a Facebook watch party. A friend in the United States said he was logging off because the MDC Alliance leader spoke predominantly in Shona. Another asked: Are they addressing only one tribe? It’s a legitimate concern for minorities.”
Healthcare practitioner and social media influence Thabisa Sibanda said, “It was wrong and unfortunate that Nelson Chamisa conducted his online rally in Shona. When he addressed his UK rally in Shona, we told him that it was an error. It is therefore disappointing that he and his team do not seem to learn from their mistakes” Byo24