MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.

Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Twitter that, “I watched Nelson Chamisa’s rally yesterday on a Facebook watch party. A friend in the United States said he was logging off because the MDC Alliance leader spoke predominantly in Shona. Another asked: Are they addressing only one tribe? It’s a legitimate concern for minorities.”

Healthcare practitioner and social media influence Thabisa Sibanda said, “It was wrong and unfortunate that Nelson Chamisa conducted his online rally in Shona. When he addressed his UK rally in Shona, we told him that it was an error. It is therefore disappointing that he and his team do not seem to learn from their mistakes” Byo24