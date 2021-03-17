MDC Alliance MPs Biti, Madzimure, Chikwinya and 3 other MPs have been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

- The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.
- Gokwe South Rural district council chief executive Velani has died after 2 strokes in 3 months.
- BREAKING NEWS: Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.
MDC Alliance MPs Tendai Biti, Willias Madzimure and Settlement Chikwinya and three other party legislators have all been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The shock announcement was made Wednesday by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda.
The other lawmakers who have been expelled are Mutasa South MP, Regai Tsunga, Pumula’s Sichelesile Mahlangu and Nkulumane MP Kucaca Phulu.
The recalls were made at the behest of PDP secretary general Benjamin Rukanda.
More to follow….herald
Source – newzimbabwe