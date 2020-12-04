- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA CLAIMS SUSTAINED ATTACKS BY Zanu-PF and the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe will not break his spirit as he responded to criticism that he is not showing any appetite to fight back.
- PRESIDENT MNANAGWA YESTERDAY SAVAGED WESTERN COUNTRIES for allegedly derailing the development of the country and that of Africa at large.
- ECONOMIST EDDIE CROSS, SAYS FINANCE MINISTER Mthuli Ncube should increase tax from the current 2% to 5%.
- A ZIMBABWEAN MAN, MURDERED HIS BROTHER'S NINE YEAR SON, cut off his head and boiled it in a pot
- US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company
MDC ALLIANCE VICE PRESIDENT AND LAWYER TENDAI BITI WAS ARRESTED and charged with assault on Friday after attending a police station by appointment.
MDC ALLIANCE VICE PRESIDENT AND LAWYER TENDAI BITI WAS ARRESTED and charged with assault on Friday after attending a police station by appointment.
Biti’s arrest follows an incident at the Harare Magistrates Court on November 30 where there was an exchange of words between him and Russian national Tatiana Aleshina, who is involved in a property dispute with one of Biti’s clients.
Biti, who denies wrongdoing, admits calling Aleshina an “idiot”, but maintains that there was no physical confrontation.
Writing on Twitter, Biti said: “I have been stuck at CID Law and Order since 11AM being charged with the most spurious, the most desperate of all charges.
“It is said I called someone an idiot and that is said to be an assault. No amount of harassment will prevent us from fighting and exposing corruption. They want to detain me overnight, so be it.”
In a statement, the MDC Alliance said: “Biti’s only crime is unearthing a corruption scandal concerning the Harare Airport Road land deal involving the complainant, Russian national Tatiana Aleshina, and businessmen linked to (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa. Biti didn’t assault her.”
Biti tweeted that the Harare Airport Road project was “a total stink where thousands of of hectares of land were illegally and fraudulently transferred to Augur Investments and its shelf companies.”
“That land must be returned to the City of Harare and its residents.” – dailynews