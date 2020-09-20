MDC-T ACTING PRESIDENT KHUPE PLEADS WITH state President Mnangagwa to relieve suffering Zimbabweans of their poverty nightmare and to take them to the promised land

MDC-T ACTING PRESIDENT KHUPE PLEADS WITH state President Mnangagwa to relieve suffering Zimbabweans of their poverty nightmare and taking them to the promised land.

Khupe said there was nothing that could stop the national leader from doing what was once achieved during the now defunct Government of National Unity between 2009 and 2013.

Addressing party supporters during belated MDC-T 21st anniversary commemorations at the Morgan Tsvangirai House Saturday, Khupe said it was time Zimbabweans’ miserable lives turned for the better.

“Zimbabwe is a very rich country, so there is absolutely nothing to show that we are a rich country because when I look at all of us right now, I am supposed to be seeing gold and diamonds glittering all in our eyes,” she told a cheering party faithful.

“But what is it that I am seeing right? Now I am seeing hunger and poverty glittering all in our eyes.

“This is the time for the government to move the children of Zimbabwe from the land of hunger to the promised land.

“I would like to call upon President Mnangagwa to say, the people of Zimbabwe are saying can you please take them back to the good old days where they had a better life.

“I want to call upon President Mnangagwa to say the people of Zimbabwe are yearning, they are crying, can you please listen to the cries of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The people of Zimbabwe are asking for food, people of Zimbabwe are asking for jobs, they are asking for clean water and sanitation, they are asking for good health.

“And Mr President, can you satisfy the needs of the people by making sure that you give every Zimbabwean the basic necessities, that is all what they are crying for.”

Khupe also told party supporters about her dream.

“And today, as I stand in front of you as the acting president of the MDC-T, I too have a dream and my dream is that one day, all the 14 million Zimbabweans have a better life,” she said.

“My dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have food onto their table, my dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have a roof above their heads, my dream is that all those who are in business are able to do their business and create jobs, so that those who want jobs will get jobs.

“My dream is that when our children finish school, they will be able to get a job immediately.

“My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have good health, good education and every Zimbabwean must have clean water and sanitation.

“My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have the full enjoyment of their rights and freedoms and my dream is a Zimbabwe which is going to be free from corruption because corruption has destroyed this nation and this is my faith and hope that as Zimbabwe we will cut of despair a stone of hope.”

THE MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe on Saturday declared it was now the country’s official opposition party and will henceforth be taking part in all regional and continental engagements on Zimbabwe’s behalf.

“We are happy to inform the nation and the party we are going to be lawfully participating in the programmes of the African Union as the official opposition party in Zimbabwe,” party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora told party loyalists during belated commemorations of the opposition’s 21st anniversary.

“Our first engagement is a workshop that is going to be held by the continental body on 29 September 2020.

“Allow me to thank Madam Khupe, the president for allowing me to represent the party on this workshop.

“We are happy to advise that we have been meeting both African and non-African diplomats in the country.

“So far, we have engaged diplomats from United States, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa briefing them on what is happening in this country.

“We are glad that these engagements were very fruitful and a huge success.”

He added, “Our party is slowly on the rise.”

Mwonzora also said preparations for the upcoming elective congress as directed by the Supreme Court earlier this year were on course after the delay by the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Said the politician, “The organising department has completed the finalisation of the data base for the congress delegates.

“On Wednesday next week, the national standing committee will receive a report and recommendations from our secretary for elections Mr Gadhi Mudzingwa. This will relate to the appointment of the independent electoral commission to run the congress elections, the dates and procedures of the nomination of candidates of this congress and the timeline to the actual congress.

“We appeal for discipline of party members as we go towards our congress. newzimbabwe