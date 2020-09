MDC-T ACTING PRESIDENT THOKOZANE KHUPHE HAS FIRED THE FOLLOWING EIGHT BULAWAYO Councilors from the party rendering their wards vacant:

1. Tinashe Kambarami (Ward 3)2. Enerst Rafamoyo (Ward 20)3. Tineruvimbo Maposa (Ward 21)4. Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9)5. Concilia Mlalazi (Ward 18)6. Norman Hlabani Ward 26)7. Lilian Mlilo Ward 128. Clayton Zana

The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the Town Clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that the wards are now vacant. Sibusiso Ngwenya. byo24