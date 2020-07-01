MDC-T LEADER THOKOZANI KHUPE HAS EXPELLED EIGHT SENATORS from parliament as they no longer represent the interests of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020

The expelled Senators are :Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland Province),Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo),Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North),Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South),Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo),Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North),Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East),Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).

This is a powerful message to anyone who does not tow the rope and chooses to align themselves with any other faction, that Thokozani Khupe is is no mood to entertain political game play but rather to unite the broken MDC, bring back some semblance of normalcy and fully implement democracy and rebuild the opposition movement for the benefit of all Zimbabwe..

Senate President Mabel Chinomona told Senators on Wednesday that, "The members of the Senate no longer represent the interest of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020. Section 129 sub-section 1 (a) of the Constitution provides that the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant once the member seizes to be a Member of Parliament."