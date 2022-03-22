MDC-T LEADER THOKOZANI KHUPHE has officially announced that her party will rally behind Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to bring change in Zimbabwe.

Khupe made the announcement at a Press conference in Bulawayo yesterday where she told journalists that her party members will rally behind CCC candidates in Saturday’s by-elections and the 2023 general elections.

“We have agreed that we must come together, unite, join hands and rally behind Advocate Nelson Chamisa because come 2023, there is no doubt that he is going to be the President of the republic of Zimbabwe,” Khupe said.

“During my previous Press conference, I announced that very soon we will be joining a formidable party so that citizens can experience change. All MDC-T supporters should vote for the CCC candidates on March 26,” she said. Khupe said her decision to rally behind Chamisa was a result of talks between her party and the CCC leadership, whereby it was agreed that they must first gather views on the issue from members of the public before an announcement is made.

Khupe, who is blamed for Chamisa’s failure to gain power during the 2018 elections, also said her party leadership was going to come up with a programme to integrate the MDC-T and CCC.

“We do not have conditions, everyone needs change and if fails to go to State House, we are back to square one,” she said.

The developments came a few months after Khupe was fired by MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora from the party and recalled from Parliament. She then declared a split from the MDC Alliance and announced that she was the leader of MDC-T.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Khupe, like any citizen, was welcome to join the party. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe