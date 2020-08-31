- OXFORD UNIVERSITY, LEADING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSOR Sarah Gilbert warns of rising animal-to-human coronavirus threat due to an increasing risk of outbreaks spreading from animals to people as globalisation continues
- RAMAPHOSA says civil service is a career not a comfortable 9-to-5 desk job or a place to earn a salary with no effort.
- THE MDC vice-chairperson Job Sikhala who was arrested last Friday by police officers while he was hiding in a ceiling at a house in Tynwald suburb came to court in a Highlanders Football Club track suit.
- VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has attributed what he found as economic success that Zimbabweans are enjoying to the impeccable military experience of the presidium led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mohadi said because of the presidium's military background, Zimbabwe was on a positive trajectory for economic growth.
- SEVEN DIPLOMATS ACCREDITED TO ZIMBABWE yesterday piled more pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect human rights and chided him for blaming external forces over his failures, in a joint statement, from the heads of mission for Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United States and United Kingdom, who also demanded that Mnangagwa must stop stifling citizens’ rights under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 lockdown measures.
MDC-T MASHONALAND CENTRAL RECOMENDS THAT that Bindura mayor Carlos Tokyo and eight other councillors should be recalled for failing to respect the party’s leadership as they are no longer serving the interests of the party and their recall was in line with their party’s constitution. Sibusiso Ngwenya
