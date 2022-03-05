‘MDC-T PRESIDENT’ KHUPE says she regrets splits in the MDC opposition party since its formation in 1999 which she said were needless and partly responsible for voter apathy.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo, Khupe said opposition leaders had made costly blunders, including allowing the party to split. Khupe made the remarks just a month after she went separate ways with Douglas Mwonzora after he recalled her from Parliament, signalling another split in the opposition party.

“For the past 22 years, the journey and the struggle for democracy has not been easy. We have fallen in the process as well as erred on a number of occasions. I would also like to mention with a heavy heart that as politicians we have made mistakes,” Khupe said.

“Collectively, myself included, we have made mistakes and it is high time we acknowledged that and took note of our mistakes and use those mistakes to shape our future.”

MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe Khupe did not allow journalists to field questions, saying she was rushing to another meeting.

The first major split of the MDC was in 2005 after differences emerged over participation in senatorial elections.

Citizens Coalition for Change deputy president Tendai Biti and another top party official Job Sikhala have in the past also left the party to form splinter parties, but later rejoined. “Let me hasten to say that the needless fragmentation of the opposition has not only deflated hopes and punctured national confidence, but it has also slowly led to people staying away from national processes and losing faith in elections,” Khupe said. Newsday