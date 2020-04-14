MELINDA GATES, THE CO-CHAIRPERSON of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has foretold that Africa is soon going to be littered with dead bodies of passing who would have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

Africa needs to wake up and realise that Corona Virus is real and what Melinda Gates stated was nothing about Africans but simply about the world, with an emphasis on Africa because of the generally poor or collapsed Health Care Delivery systems which, rightly is not fit for purpose in handling a global health epidemic such as the Corona Virus. We have already seen the First world suffering massively and only brainwashed people living in denial of the truth, will deny the bare truth that Melinda Gates dared to speak out about.

The Spanish army found elderly residents living among infectious dead bodies of people believed to have died from coronavirus in retirement homes ,completely abandoned, sometimes even dead in their beds. In normal circumstances dead bodies of nursing home residents are put in cold storage until they can be collected by funeral services , however, when bodies are suspected to be infected by coronavirus, they are left in their beds until they can be retrieved by properly equipped funeral staff. New York is already stacking bodies of those who died after contracting the coronavirus on top of each other in mass graves

Ecuador has nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and in Guayaquil – Ecuador’s most populous city people are dying outside of hospitals in their homes, forcing families, neighbours and friends in this crowded city to leave bodies on the streets.

Speaking to CNN recently Mrs. Gates said, “It is going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.” She added that the poor African infrastructure will make it difficult for Africans to practice self-distancing and proper hygiene.

“When I saw what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this?

“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in a country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands,” she added. – Byo24

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,473 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,473 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,950

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/