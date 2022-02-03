METROPOLITAN POLICE COMMISSIONER DAME CRESSIDA DICK has been put “on notice” by the London mayor Sadiq Khan after “shocking” behaviour by some officers was found.

LONDON MAYOR Sadiq Khan told Dame Cressida of his anger at “a return to the bad days of the Met of his childhood in the 1970s and 80s”.

Dame Cressida Dick was appointed commissioner in 2017Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has been put “on notice” by the London mayor after “shocking” behaviour by some officers was found.

A report by the police watchdog found “disgraceful” misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among PCs based mainly at Charing Cross.

A mayoral spokesperson said Sadiq Khan told Dame Cressida of his anger at “a return to the bad days of the Met of his childhood in the 1970s and 80s”.

The Met Police declined to comment.

Among the findings, the report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the officers had joked about rape, domestic violence and killing black children.

The mayoral spokesperson said Mr Khan and Dame Cressida Dick had taken part in a “very frank discussion which lasted for well over 90 minutes” about the force and the changes needed.

“The mayor made clear to the Commissioner how angry he is with a return to the bad days of the Met of his childhood in the 1970s and 80s, and that neither he nor Londoners will put up with this. “He has put the Commissioner on notice. He said the Met needs to urgently show it has an effective plan for restoring the trust and confidence of Londoners in the police and to drive out the culture of racism, homophobia, bullying and misogyny which clearly still exists within its ranks.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Mr Khan said: “If the commissioner is not able to do so, then the mayor will have to consider whether she is the right person to lead the change needed at the Met.”

In its report published on Tuesday, the IOPC made 15 recommendations and said: “We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few ‘bad apples’.”

The IOPC London regional director, Sal Naseem, described the officers’ behaviour as “disgraceful” and “shocking”, adding: “We know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.”

Media caption,Priti Patel “appalled and sickened” by a report showing misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment in Met PoliceThe Met Police commissioner is appointed by the Queen following a recommendation from the home secretary, although the views of London’s mayor are considered as part of the process.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said earlier she had been left “appalled and sickened” by the report.

Following the report’s findings, the Met said it was “deeply sorry” about the revelations and a “series of measures” had been taken “to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour”. BBC