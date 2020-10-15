- MDC ALLIANCE MPS REFUSE TO RESIGN FROM PARLIAMENT in defiance of their leader Nelson Chamisa's directive
- 'A SOLDIER, Bright Shayanewako (20), stationed at Imbizo Barracks, allegedly raped a mentally challenged Bulawayo woman 22'.
- Mupfumira case to continue 'at all costs'
- THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) SAYA ZIMBABWE'S economy will contract by 10,4% this year, much higher than its earlier prediction of 7,4%,
- POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME a fact demonstrated by Nelson Chamisa's selection of by-election candidates
‘Millions of people in London will face tougher Tier 2 Covid restrictions from Saturday, banning households mixing indoors’ -bbc.
‘Millions of people in London will face tougher Tier 2 Covid restrictions from Saturday, banning households mixing indoors’ -bbc.