MISSILE STRIKES AND EXPLOSIONS reported near major cities in Ukraine as Russian forces launch a major military assault.

In a televised address early on Friday Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a “military operation” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region but what’s been launched goes far further and amounts to a full-scale attack on the countryRussian military vehicles were said to have breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus. At least seven people are known to have been killed in Russian attacks, police say. Another 19 are missingMultiple explosions were heard in thecity of Odesa within the past hourMore than 40 Ukrainian troops have been killed in Russian shelling, Ukrainian president’s office says, but this has not been independently confirmedCCTV images issued by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reportedly show Russian military vehicles moving across the border from CrimeaBBC correspondents have heard explosions in the capital Kyiv, as well as Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region of eastern UkraineThe Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter; Russia has dismissed these claimsEmergency sirens have sounded in Kyiv and huge traffic jams have built up as residents flee the city. BBC