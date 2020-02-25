MLISWA to hold a press conference over the Iron Grip of Cartels whilst the Majority Suffer, on Wednesday 26 February over who are these Cartels, all arising after mounting media pressure about Mliswa’s controversial backround

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa will be addressing Zimbabweans at a press conference that will be held the Wednesday 26 February.

Mliswa’s address will be held under the theme: Zimbabwe in the Iron Grip of Cartels whilst the Majority Suffer – Who are these Cartels?

The event which will start at 1000hrs will be held at Media Centre, 2nd Floor Bothwell House, 66 Jason Moyo Avenue, cnr. First Street/Jason Moyo Avenue.

The organizers of the address say it will be a no holds barred exposé as Mliswa will say out loud what many only dare to think.

The firebrand lawmaker has in the recent past accused businessman Billy Rautenbach and Innscors’ Mike Flower of running cartels that have captured the state.

Mliswa’s come after two ZANU PF youth leaders Godfrey Tsaenengamu and Lewis Matutu were suspended for fingering out some businesspeople as leaders of cartels. – Byo24

