MLISWA urges Zim revolution against whites like Billy Rautenbach who have captured the police and state through its cartel system.

Norton Member of Parliament has called upon Zimbabweans to wage a revolution against white people who have captured the state through its cartel system.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday Mliswa said, “I have come to compliment Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu’s noise. They did not have the evidence, but now I have it….we must start a revolution to reclaim what is ours from the white monopoly.”

Mliswa said white people like Billy Rautenbach had captured the police, the state and July Moyo.

“Police without a court order, with the support unit armed with AKs removed people from their land because they support Billy Rautenbach…July Moyo has told Mnangagwa that Billy Rautenbach has title deeds.” Mliswa said. “Billy Rautenbach has captured police and some government officials. The white man will never be arrested yet ZACC says we must report cases of corruption.”

Mliswa said he is ready to die for the war against white monopoly which includes Innscor.

“I’m ready to die. I don’t care about that. We have comrades who say they went to war but today they are selling out as they work with Billy Rautenbach. Former prosecutor General Ray Goba was captured by Innscor Africa. Who controls food distribution in this country? Who owns National Foods? It’s not black people.

“Innscor Africa, Bakers Inn, Colcom, Irvines, are all a white monopoly. Don’t tell us that blacks are destroying the economy. Now they are into the mining sector. How do we have a situation where Insscor Africa controls the entire food sector? Why is the government allowing that? 40 % of everything that we buy goes to Insscor. Where does that money go? Does it go to a black person? No. It is a white monopoly.” – Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 299,322 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 299,322 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,836 likes

24,884 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4