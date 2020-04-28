- POLLUTION, CLIMATE CHANGE, covid-19-China has stopped approving coal mines but will help build US$3 billion Zimbabwe Sengwa coal plant
- MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA'S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.
- Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi announces a one-week extension of the 30 day lockdown due to end on 30 April to 7 May .
- FORMER Cold Storage Company (now CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe) board member, Mr Charles Boy Madonko, 83 has died
- Jane Mary Jongwe, a UK-based Zimbabwean nurse, reportedly died of Covid-19, on Sunday in Birmingham.
MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA’S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.
MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA’S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket. Sibusiso Ngwenya