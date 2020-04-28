MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA’S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA’S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Leave a Comment