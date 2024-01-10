- Mnangagwa APPOINTS new ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board chaired by niece Helliate Rushwaya
- ZAMBIA delays start of school year 2024 as cholera deaths rise
- KAROI ACCIDENT-5 die in Magunje CAG bus head on crash with Mazda van
- CHINHOYI medical doctor (30) killed by dislodged truck wheel while walking on roadside
- Chamisa CCC party rocked by double candidate chaos again
Mnangagwa APPOINTS new ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board chaired by niece Helliate Rushwaya
‘MNANGAGWA APPOINTS new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board chaired by niece Helliate Rushwaya’
The new board was announced in a statement by Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Jonathan Gandari this Wednesday.
Other members of the new ZBC board include Advocate Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Naneti Silikuni.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is reminding all media houses and broadcasters to be alive to sensitivities of communities and not uphold colonial stereotypes.
In a statement, the Acting Permanent Secretary Mr Jonathan Gandari said the media must refrain from nonfactual commentary that divides audiences, readers and viewers at national, community and regional levels.
He encouraged media institutions to uphold sacrosanct journalism ethics and the broader goal to promote national cohesion.
Source – zbc